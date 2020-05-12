Kim, Yu-Ri (27) Nurse - Ward 52ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“One thing I learned here - You should do it when the time comes. I’m not a daring person at all, so I had a hard time at the beginning. I’m somewhat used to it now. I even became friends with the seniors in Ward 52. I wish all of them could leave here healthy. I was on a leave from another hospital in Daegu when I volunteered on March 19. I was going to stay for just a month, but I’ll wait and see how it goes. I think I might stay longer if they still need help.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

