Kim, Hyun-Ji (24) Nurse - Ward 52ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I joined in March 2019. I work for this hospital so I should be teaching other volunteers about the system, but most of the time I’m lost with them, so I’m kind of learning here and teaching there at the same time. (Laughs) I used to work at the ophthalmology department. Now I’m putting on gear and going into the wards, so that’s something to learn, too. My place is in Daegu but I’m from a nearby city, Gumi. It’s quite close but I’m trying not to go back just in case. I wish I have a touching story to tell, but all I can think of right now is that I really miss a home-cooked meal. (Laughs)”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

