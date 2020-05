Kang, Jeon-Ah (28) Nurse - ICU 2ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I used to work in the internal medicine department, but I changed my station to ICU 2 after our hospital was designated as an exclusive hospital. Patients in ICU 2 are in better conditions than those in ICU 1. There used to be 10 patients in ICU 2 when I first got here. Now we have 5, so that’s very good. I didn’t see that coming in my 7th year as a nurse, but being 0 in charge of new patients got me to study new things again.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

