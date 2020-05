Hong, Chan-Joo (54) Care helperⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I used to do home care services in Seoul when I saw the news that they needed more of us in Daegu. I just had to come. The senior I was working for told me to go, saying that it’s a noble thing to do. My job is no different here. Changing diapers, checking for bedsore, making beds…. The only difference is that I have to do all of those in the protective gear.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

