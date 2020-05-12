Gang, Shin-Tae (64) Medical waste disposal Worker

“Three hundred eighty-six. That’s the number of waste bins that has been exposed from evening of April 6 until this morning, a total of 1722 kg. The situation is much better now. Back before when the hospital was flooded, there were over six hundred 30-liter bins per day. The truck had to pick them up twice a day. Before the virus, this was done maybe once a week at best, but it’s once every day now. I have a wife and grandchildren at home, so I have the concerns but someone has to do the work. I’m glad I can do it.”
translated by Wonjeong Song
translation supervised by Beckhee Cho