Na, Hyo-Jeong (26) Nurse - ICU 1 ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I make doodles on my tablet PC whenever I have some spare time. My drawings are mostly my coworkers. The Powered Air Purifying Respirator(PAPR) creates terrible back pains but it’s kind of a funny look if you look from the side. It looks like an alien. I used to work in an emergency room at a big hospital in Seoul. My parents didn’t know that I’d be in Daegu until I came here. They were really surprised when I called to tell them. But I’m glad that I’m here. I’m actually learning so much more. I can attend on patients one-on-one here. It’s very different from the emergency room. I think it was very big leap forward in my self-development.”

ⓒNa, Hyo-Jeong

ⓒNa, Hyo-Jeong

ⓒNa, Hyo-Jeong

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

