The front line workers of COVID-19
  • 시사IN 편집국
  • Updated 2020.05.13 17:50
We wanted to record all of us fighting with the virus in the front line in 2020. The photographer Lee Myung-ik and reporter Na Kyung-hee covered the Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital with the permission of the hospital. It was the 'Little Korea'.

Foreign media are focusing their attention on South Korea, calling it an 'exemplary country for the virus defense'; Not only the government, but also Blue House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical staffs, shadow workers in hospitals, volunteers, and Korean citizens maintaining social distancing are doing their part to keep the virus under control.

# Click on the picture to go to the text article.

 

Kim, Hyun-Ji (32) Internal medicine Doctor
Park, Gyung-Seok (25) Disinfection worker
Joo, Mi-Gyong (42) Nurse - Ward 52
Nam, Yoon-Ho (29) Nurse - ICU 1
Na, Hyo-Jeong (26) Nurse - ICU 1
Paik, Sang-Ik (30) Army Surgeon
eon, Dae-Hwan (28) Operation team - donated items Manager
Gang, Shin-Tae (64) Medical waste disposal Worker
Hong, Chan-Joo (54) Care helper
Kim, Ji-Hun (26) Radiologist
Lee, Si-Woo (39) Park, Jae-Il (34) Electricity Technicians
Park, Chun-Hee (61) No, Sook-Kyong (60) Kang, Mal-Boon (63) Yoon, Hee-Sook (63) Jang, Hae-Sook(58) Cleaners
No, Su-Bin (29) Pharmacist
Kim, Run-Hyang (46) Nurse - Ward 52
Jeon, Hye-Bin (25) Nurse - Ward 52
Kang, Jeon-Ah (28) Nurse - ICU 2
Lee, In-Ju (27) Nurse - Ward 62
Gwon, Hyo-Jeong (26) Nurse - Ward 62
Bang, Joo-Ae (25) Nurse - Ward 9
Ryu, Ho-Yeon (29) Nurse - Ward 9
Kim, Hyun-Ji (24) Nurse - Ward 52
Kim, Min-Seo (27) Nurse - ICU 1
Kim, Yu-Ri (27) Nurse - Ward 52
Kim, Jan-Di (29) Nurse - Ward 75
Kim, Bo-Yeon (27) Nurse - Ward 72

 

