The front line workers of COVID-19

We wanted to record all of us fighting with the virus in the front line in 2020. The photographer Lee Myung-ik and reporter Na Kyung-hee covered the Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital with the permission of the hospital. It was the 'Little Korea'.

Foreign media are focusing their attention on South Korea, calling it an 'exemplary country for the virus defense'; Not only the government, but also Blue House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical staffs, shadow workers in hospitals, volunteers, and Korean citizens maintaining social distancing are doing their part to keep the virus under control.

Kim, Hyun-Ji (32) Internal medicine Doctor

