Kim, Bo-Yeon (27) Nurse - Ward 72ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“My ears are folded like this after the shift. Can you see? They start to come back around the evening when I’m back in my room. (Laughs) I’m working at Ward 72 now but when I first arrived here from Ulsan, I was assigned at ICU 2. There used to be only one ICU in this hospital, but they had to make a second one as they started to get more patients. It was an entirely new room made in such a rush, so everyone was running around in the beginning. That’s when I realized why the hospital system and manuals are so important. The work is all good now and everyone knows what they’re doing.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

