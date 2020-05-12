Kim, Jan-Di (29) Nurse - Ward 75ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“Today is my last day here, April the 8. I am going back to Busan. It breaks my heart when I think of the patients I could have given warmer comforts. It’s not like I can simply tell them that they’ll get better soon, but saying “Stay strong” is just not enough…. The patients are struggling in a small space. Some started taking sedatives because they felt stuck inside. I was actually writing a letter to one of the patients who was having it harder than the others, but I decided not to. I won't tell my patients that today is my last day. I’m afraid that they’ll feel more confined if they see nurses going home after work when they can't. You can’t tell one nurse from another in protective gears anyway, so I think it’s better for them to believe that it’s the same nurse from yesterday.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

