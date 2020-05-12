Kim, Min-Seo (27) Nurse - ICU 1ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I read from an article that people are going out on spring picnics. It’s a very different world here. There are patients struggling between life and death and health care workers making every effort. I think people do need to be more cautious. I volunteered from Busan. I want to go out and feel the season like others, of course. I was not able to do it. Rather, I didn’t. The only flower I saw this season was the cherry blossom tree on the way to the ICU. One blooming and dying. That was all of my spring.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

