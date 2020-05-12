Gwon, Hyo-Jeong (26) Nurse - Ward 62ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I learned how to wear protective gear on youtube and other people. I remember the awful heat when I first put it on. I used to work in general wards here in Daegu Dongsan Hospital, and then I moved to the ICU for a while after the outbreak. The mask was so suffocating that I said “I hate breathing” to the head nurse. (laughs) Sometimes I tried walking around the room when the patients were asleep, just to forget the fact that I was still breathing. It took me a full month to get used to it. Now it’s fine. It really should end before the summer though…. You know how hot it gets here in Daegu. It’s gonna end by then, right?”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

