Lee, In-Ju (27) Nurse - Ward 62ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“There was this elderly couple that came in together. The wife looked after her husband until he passed away last week. I originally worked in the gynecology department, and I’ve never seen a patient dying in an epidemic. They say if a member of your family dies from coronavirus, you can’t even visit the deathbed. Still, I don’t think he died alone, because his wife was with him. She is now in the hospital by herself. I wish she fights it back and gets up from the bed.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

저작권자 © 시사IN 무단전재 및 재배포 금지