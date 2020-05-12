Lee, In-Ju (27) Nurse - Ward 62

“There was this elderly couple that came in together. The wife looked after her husband until he passed away last week. I originally worked in the gynecology department, and I’ve never seen a patient dying in an epidemic. They say if a member of your family dies from coronavirus, you can’t even visit the deathbed. Still, I don’t think he died alone, because his wife was with him. She is now in the hospital by herself. I wish she fights it back and gets up from the bed.”
translated by Wonjeong Song
translation supervised by Beckhee Cho