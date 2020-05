Jeon, Hye-Bin (25) Nurse - Ward 52ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“My parents are still worried, but this is my job. I used to work in an internal medicine ward in Seongseo Dongsan Hospital and this is my second week here. I’m leaving next Monday. When the COVID-19 situation ends and everyone recovers, I’m going to take my mask off and go out.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

저작권자 © 시사IN 무단전재 및 재배포 금지