Kim, Run-Hyang (46) Nurse - Ward 52ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“We go into the ward four at a time. It's an impossible job if it was just the four of us because there are just too many patients. Care helpers and nurses’ aides go in a group of four, too. It’s only possible because we have them. There are doctors on a leave coming here to volunteer as nurses. I’m a volunteer myself. I arrived here 10 days ago from Suncheon, Jeonnam. As it turns out, there was another volunteer from Suncheon in the same ward, nurse Joo, Mi-Gyong. It’s amazing to meet someone from your hometown in a different city. We were total strangers before.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

