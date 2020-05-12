Park, Chun-Hee (61) No, Sook-Kyong (60) Kang, Mal-Boon (63) Yoon, Hee-Sook (63) Jang, Hae-Sook(58) CleanersⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I started working here in January 2013, but I’ve never seen anything like during the 7 years I’ve been here. I never had to wear a mask when I was cleaning. Now they’re giving us one every day. I can’t wear it because of my skin. It goes red and burning. So I wear a soft mask made of cloth. The work is no different for all 30 of us here. No harder, no smoother. I start at 6 in the morning and leave at 3. Then I go home, cook with my daughter, and have dinner(Yoon, Hee-Sook).”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

