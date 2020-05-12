Lee, Si-Woo (39) Park, Jae-Il (34) Electricity TechniciansⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“How did you find us all the way down here? People don’t really come down to the basement for the electricity team… Most people think that electricity is a natural commodity, but they don’t know that there is always someone monitoring the power so that it’s not cut off. Hospitals, of all, should never have a knockout. Another part of our job is to answer calls like “The bulb went out.” or “The power outlet doesn’t work.” That’s when we go up as handymen. Ever since this hospital was designated as a COVID-19 exclusive hospital, we have to gear up too when we go up. Turns out, changing bulbs is much harder with foggy goggles(Lee, Si-Woo).”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

