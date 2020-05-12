Kim, Ji-Hun (26) RadiologistⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“Fourteen radiologists are working in three shifts to take 200 X-ray pictures every day. You may think it’s a simple job and all you have to do is take a photo and send it to the doctors, but it is not. Adjusting the radiation for each patient to minimize the exposure or post-processing the pictures to make sure the images are clear enough - they are all part of our job. In the first days, I was skeptical that we could even meet the numbers. But then I saw the shortage of the day is somehow caught up by the end of the day, and it kept happening the next day and the day after… It’s an atmosphere where everyone is cramming altogether that made the impossible possible. All the attention we get from across the country is another positive pressure. I’m very proud of the fact that I work here.”

