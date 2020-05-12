Paik, Sang-Ik (30) Army Surgeon ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I am an internal medicine doctor, currently serving in the military as an army surgeon in the Armed Forces Guri Hospital. I completed two out of three years of my duty. It’s my third week of dispatch at Dongsan Hospital. Volunteering in the ICU was my decision. I knew ICU requires a much more intense level of work than general wards. I work back and forth between ICU 1 and 2. I’m returning to hospital next week, after serving a month here. It’s beenan honor to serve my country as a soldier.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

