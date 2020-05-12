Nam, Yoon-Ho (29) Nurse - ICU 1 ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“We have two intensive care units in Daegu Dongsan Hospital. ICU 1 is for patients with more severe symptoms. I’m in charge of the nurse station for ICU 1. Under normal conditions, this position wouldn’t have been offered to me with only 4 years of experience. But with all the volunteers arriving, the hospital let me take charge because I was working here and I knew the system. Every hospital has its own patient management system. So that’s the reason for my temporary promotion, but I feel like it's more of a learning position. There are 7 patients in ICU 1 at the moment, and one of them is on a heart-lung machine. Some patients have already signed DNR(Do Not Resuscitate) forms. My favorite moment is when a patient on a respirator recovers and moves to a regular room. It really pays off.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

저작권자 © 시사IN 무단전재 및 재배포 금지