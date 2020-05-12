Kim, Hyun-Ji (32) Internal medicine Doctor ⓒSISAIN Lee myeong-Ik

“I was actually on leave when I saw the notice from the Korean Society of Critical Care Medicine (KSCCM), saying that Daegu needs more healthcare workers. That's how I volunteered. I even met a friend, Paik Sang-Ik, from my medical school. We kind of bumped into each other. I know how professional and passionate the medical workers are in Korea; I am not afraid of COVID-19 knowing that I am working with them. It’s like we are each other's support system.”

translated by Wonjeong Song

translation supervised by Beckhee Cho

