The ‘unsung warriors’ behind the frontline.

There are ‘unsung warriors’ who support and ensure the optimal environment so that the medical staff can treat coronavirus confirmed patients. It is them who work on collecting clinical waste facilities and clean the hospitals with minimum wages.

Kim Yong-il is moving the clinical waste discharged from the Hyo-Sarang aged care where people are quarantined in 2 April. ⓒSISAIN CHO, NAM JIN

‘Access is restricted to prevent infection with Covid-19.’ Kim Young-il (56), who is working in the Covid-19 designated Suwon Medical Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, passes by the warning sign of the entrance without hesitation. He works in different places in Gyeonggi-do including Hyo-Sarang aged care in Gunpo and KORAIL human resources development center designated for mass-testing of coronavirus in Uiwang. Kim’s job is to collect clinical waste from hospitals. Loading up 3.5t of clinical waste into the freezer truck, he travels roughly 260km between hospitals and the incineration facility. 200 containers of clinical waste are generated every day in this Suwon Medical Center alone. Working for 20 years in this field, “There is no veteran in the pandemic,” he said, giving a brittle smile.

This is the third time that he wears level D personal protective equipment (PPE), which is a work uniform used for nuisance contamination only. Last time he wore level D protection was for the swine flu in 2009 and MERS in 2015. Like him, there are many other workers, as well as medical staff, fighting against Covid-19. It is often introduced to the media about the dedication of medical professionals such as doctors and nurses who provide direct care for patients. There is also the dedication of people like Kim working in undervalued fields. They are responsible for cleaning the hospitals so that the medical staff can continue to fight coronavirus. These ‘unsung warriors’ in the frontline are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Last February 12, 140 Korean residents in Wuhan were being quarantined in a Language school of the Joint Forces Military University in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do. Kim headed to work as usual to collect needles, level D protections used, masks, as well as food waste the suspected coronavirus patients had left.

According to the waste management law, the clinical waste related to infectious diseases is classified as ‘infectious clinical waste’ from patients with infections. For safety, color coded yellow bags must be used with clinical plastic bags and the cover to make sure it is perfectly sealed, but there are not many people who are willing to do this job. “Most companies are hesitant to do the cleaning job where there are coronavirus cases because it is risky and the pay is not so good. But someone has to do this job when the whole country is facing the coronavirus crisis,” he said.

Kim Young-il (below) is collecting clinical waste. The waste is going to be incinerated in a facility in Younin, Gyeonggi-do. ⓒSISAIN CHO, NAM JIN

The policy of disposal of covid-19 infectious clinical waste is ‘collect and discharge on the very day when it is used.’ This is why he has not had a day off for the last two months, since the massive viral outbreak of Covid-19. His routine starts early in the morning at 3:30 a.m. He heads to hospitals and laboratories in Seoul, Gwangmyeong, Ansan, Suwon, some other areas, to collect general clinical waste and, in the afternoon, he collects infectious clinical waste from coronavirus hospitals. The collected infectious clinical waste is moved to an incinerator company ‘Stay Recycle Korea’ in Youngin. He is running “two jobs”, so he does not get off until 8 p.m. The fuel costs him over ₩300,000 a day. The high fuel cost is because the freezer truck has to remain at less than 4℃ when carrying the infectious clinical waste. “It is a bit of a shame that I cannot see my grandson who just started crawling, among other things,” he said. He asked his children not to visit him for a while just in case, even though the truck is disinfected and sterilized every time it is exposed to the infectious risk.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the clinical waste that has been created due to coronavirus so far, from 23, January to 17, March, weighs 575t. As the confirmed cases are increasing, the amount of waste is massively growing. The 13 incineration companies in Korea are facing the busiest season due to the high volumes of waste. According to an incinerator company, the volumes of infectious clinical waste increased 5 times in March compared to last January. A manager in one of the incinerator facilities said, “We try our best not to damage the waste until it is incinerated for safety reasons. Also, I am worried about our employees being exhausted from overwork and potential infection risks. In this company, only three workers are on each duty roster to prevent infection.”

People working in places others want to avoid.

Workers like Kim are the only people who meet patients confirmed with coronavirus after the quarantine period is over. The initial quarantine in Gunpo Hyo-Sarang aged care was supposed to last until 3 April, but now it has been extended by 2 weeks as more confirmed cases have come up. Kim said, “I am okay to move around outside, but it is frustrating for the patients stuck inside since 19 March.” He entered the building secured by police to be handed the clinical waste through the glass. The other ‘unsung warriors’ like nursing assistants and other personal care assistants greeted him through the glass door. He sometimes gets some food hampers from patients and other workers, which is a small joy over the long hours of work. “I feel really sorry for them not being able to go back home. They were just doing their work and were caught up in this unpleasant situation. I saw tears welled up in their eyes several times. I feel thankful for them taking care of me during this madness,” he said. He travelled back to the Youngin incinerator facility with the two drinks he was given.

Masan Medical Center cleaning workers ⓒMasan Medical Center cleaning workers

Letters the cleaning workers sent from Masan Medical Center.

There are more people other than ‘medical staff’ responsible for disinfection control inside the hospitals. Jin, Myeong Soo, a cleaner, works in the Asan Hospital located in Pungnap, Seoul, where a case of a 9-year-old in-patient was confirmed on 31 May. There have been admissions of patients whose coronavirus infections had already been confirmed outside this hospital, but this was the first time that an inpatient was tested positive. The hospital declared a state of emergency and so did Jin. “We have been very busy disinfecting the whole building all night,” Jin said during a short phone call. Jin’s responsibility was to close down and disinfect units in which confirmed cases were treated. It was just luck that all 500 people who had been in contact with the infected inpatient were tested negative. There are nearly 600 cleaning and facility management workers in this hospital. They are all hired by subcontractors.

Cleaning workers, also called ‘cleaning ladies’, are working their best in the frontline of disinfection. One cleaning worker, Lee Sook ja (55), never wore gowns, goggles and surgical masks until her workplace, Masan Medical Center, turned into a Covid-19 designated hospital. It is for handling clinical waste discharged from ED. Only one box of waste must be removed at once, it is her responsibility to disinfect the surrounding area immediately. The cleaning chemical is sticky on the sole of her shoes. As there are fewer general patients admitted in the hospitals, the amount of work is actually reduced, but the tension has doubled. “I am more worried that, if I am infected, the medical staff are going to be quarantined,” he said.

He has given up meeting people and understands the situation. ‘Social distancing’ is mandatory for cleaning workers like him. “As we have to stay home outside of work, our face look swollen from eating a lot and from staying home all day during the weekend.” Lee’s colleagues sent letters to add more opinions and to speak more about the stories from the battlefield of Covid-19.

“We are 24 cleaning ladies, we feel frightened every day coming to work that we may carry the virus to our loved ones.” - Choi Mi-Aae (63)

“We are doing our best to be responsible for sanitization, considering the nature of hospital settings. We are all in the same boat in the pandemic, and so we try to stay positive and be kind to each other,” – Lim Kyeong-sook (60)

Under the uncertain work environment where there is no guarantee of stable employment with minimum wage, these casual cleaning workers are heroes fighting against coronavirus.

Lee Sook Ja, the cleaning lady, said, “the medical staff should take credit for the hard work no matter what. What we do is nothing compared to the medical staff sweating all day in the gowns and masks. I feel sorry seeing nurses working in the isolation wards.” Her job is to collect the nurses’ uniforms, wash them and disinfect their temporary accommodations. Workers like Lee Sook-ja and Kim Yong-il work every corner of the hospital for disinfection and sanitization. “We will try our best to be helpful wherever we can.” Lee came through the warning sign at the entrance to go to her work today at 8 a.m. as usual. These ‘unsung warriors’ are fighting against the coronavirus for us.

translated by Jung-eun Na

translation supervised by Franz Maier, Sumi Paik-Maier

